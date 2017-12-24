Celebrating Kwanzaa in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Kwanzaa is a seven day celebration of African culture, starting this year on December 26th. The Charleston Lowcountry Kwanzaa Planning Committee is hosting plenty of opportunities for the community to participate in the traditions. Each day represents a different value including: unity, self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Organizers of the event say the top three events include:

December 26th: the lighting of the Kinara from 6-7 PM in Marion Square. Then from 7:30-9:30 PM, a Reclamation Service at Bethel Baptist Church (222 Calhoun Street).

December 28th: the Kwanzaa Holiday Market and Parade at Philip Simmons Park (64 Columbus Street) starting at noon, followed by the Children’s Village at St. Julian Devine Community Center (1 Cooper Street) from 1-6 PM.

January 1st: the Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at McLeod Plantation (325 Country Club Drive) from 1-3 PM. That ceremony is followed by a feast, and African drum and dance celebration at the North Charleston Ferndale Gym (1919 Bolton Street).

For a complete calendar of events and more information, click here.