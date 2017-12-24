3 babies born at Summerville Medical on Christmas Eve View as list View as gallery Open Gallery GressBowen Jacob Morales Noah Gallo

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Three babies made an appearance in the world on Christmas Eve at Summerville Medical, according to officials.

Details are limited but we’re told Summerville Medical offered “My first Christmas” stockings and caps to all babies born at the hospital this week.

Staff placed Gress Bowen, Jacob Morales, and Noah Gallo in their Christmas finery.

