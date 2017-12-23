Warming shelter looking for volunteers to help the homeless

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston needs your help!  For the last several years, the church has hosted a Winter Warming Shelter for the homeless and under-housed in the greater Charleston area from January to March on cold nights that drop to 35 degrees.

The shelter runs thanks to volunteers who help staff these event. They need volunteers from those to set up before, those that help with arrival, volunteers to spend the night in the shelter and folks to help do laundry the following day.

For more information on how you can volunteer visit http://www.aldersgateremount.org/warming-shelter.html.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s