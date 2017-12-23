Suspect in fatal South Carolina shooting turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) – Deputies say the suspect in a fatal shooting in South Carolina has turned himself in.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Dequavis Laquail Blackmon of Lancaster turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on Friday.

Investigators say 34-year-old Antwan James was leaving a home on Thursday when someone appeared next to a car he was riding in and fired at the car. The investigators said James got out of the car and ran down the street as the suspect followed him and continued shooting.

Emergency personnel treated James, but he died in the backyard of a home.

Lancaster County Coroner Jennifer Collins said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.