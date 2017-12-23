Passenger identified in the SC Hwy 78 collision

LADSON, S.C (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision on SC Hwy 78 near Von Oshen Road, According to the initial reports, shortly before 5:00 p.m. A Buick Regal collided with the undercarriage of an 18-wheeler on SC Hwy 78.

The Buick Regal was occupied by a driver and passenger when it collided with the 18-wheeler. The passenger was identified as John Priest Jr, a 48 year old from Goose Creek, who was transported to Trident Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and died while in the ER. The driver is still being treated at Trident Medical Center.

CCSO is the investigating agency.

