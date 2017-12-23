Man charged with robbery, kidnapping after justified killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they won’t charge a suspect with killing a Georgia man in a South Carolina parking lot because he acted in self-defense, but they are charging him with a kidnapping and robbery that led to the shooting.

Richland County deputies said Sultan Battle robbed a woman he had arranged to have sex with at a Columbia motel early Friday.

Authorities say the woman called 30-year-old James Copeland III of Cumming, Georgia, who found Battle in a McDonald’s parking lot and pulled a gun, demanding the return of the woman’s cash and cellphone.

Deputies said in a statement that Battle then pulled his own gun, killing Copeland.

While prosecutors ruled Copeland’s killing self-defense, they did charge Battle with armed robbery and kidnapping. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.