First African American Dorchester County councilman dies

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (December 23, 2017) – Dorchester County is mourning the passing of Former Dorchester County and Town of Summerville Councilman, Rollins Edwards.

Edwards, 95, died of natural causes, at his Summerville home, on Friday, December 22, 2017, with his wife, Juanita, by his side.

Edwards, a World War II Veteran, served overseas in Europe and the Pacific with the Army’s 1329th Engineers. Up until his death, Edwards proudly told stories about serving under General George Patton and Douglas MacArthur and helping to rescue Austria’s famous Lippizaner show horses.

After World War II, Edwards became a musician, performing around the world, before returning to Summerville to open a dry-cleaning business. In 1976, Edwards became the first African American elected to serve on Dorchester County Council. He served on County Council from 1976-1980. He later served as a Town of Summerville Councilman from 1989-1997.

Our County has lost a legend. Rollins Edwards served his country and his community with honor and integrity. We need more selfless community leaders, like Rollins, today. Our prayers are with the Edwards family while they celebrate his life and mourn his loss.” Jay Byars, Dorchester County Council Chairman

Dorchester County Councilman, Willie Davis remembers Edwards as “A gentlemen. He was gracious. He served his Country. He served his Community. He always kept a watchful eye and looked out for the citizens of Dorchester County. He was a gentleman, who I have always had great respect and appreciation for. He was my friend and he will be deeply missed by all that had the pleasure to know him.”

Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.