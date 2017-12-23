Chief: Man tells officers who shot him before dying

By Published:

MULLINS, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 26-year-old man has been shot to death in a small South Carolina city, but not before he told officers who wounded him

Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said officers found the man dead in a yard around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after neighbors called 911 and reported gunshots.

Bethea told WPDE-TV that the man told the officers who shot him before dying at the hospital.

The chief says they have not taken that man into custody yet to question him.

The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name because his family has not been notified.

