Charleston Marathon looking for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Marathon is coming up on Saturday, January 13th and thousands of people are already registered. If you are interested in participating, click here. The money raised from the marathon benefits Engaging Creative Minds, which helps to fund fine art programs in Lowcountry Schools.

If you are not interested in running the marathon, organizers say they can still use help with volunteers. All volunteers receive a race credit which can be applied to future races in Oaks, Myrtle Beach, or Charleston. They say the biggest need is for course  monitors, who help direct the runners along the correct track. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

