Arrest made in closing time S Carolina nightclub shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 27-year-old man is charged with murder in a nightclub shooting last weekend in South Carolina.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says Christopher Brisbon went into the City Nightz bar in West Columbia just after the 2 a.m. closing time Dec. 17 and started shooting.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 41-year-old Rodney Leak was killed.

Koon said in a statement that physical evidence led to Brisbon’s arrest, but did not give details about that evidence or why Brisbon fired shots in the bar.

Brisbon was arrested during a traffic stop. He is charged with murder, burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree assault and battery. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.