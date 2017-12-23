18-year-old denied bond following Goose Creek robbery and sexual assault

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – 18-year-old Aaron Capers was denied bond at the Hill Finklea Detention center shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, investigators arrested Aaron Capers at a North Charleston residence with the assistance of Dorchester County deputies at approximately 5:25 a.m.

Investigators say Capers had ties to a residence near the victim’s residence.

Capers was booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center on charges of Kidnapping, Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. He was served with the warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree.

Capers is accused of sexually assaulting an 81-year-old victim. The alleged assault happened shortly after 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the Cadbury subdivision of Crowfield Plantation. Police say the victim heard a knock on her door. When she answered the door the suspect allegedly forced entry wearing a mask and holding a knife.

The suspect allegedly forced the woman to perform a sexual act and then demanded she give him her debit cards.

The victim was able to catch the attention of a neighbor and seek help.