Video: Santa pops question to SC teacher

By Published:

(WYFF/NBC News) — A South Carolina teacher received an unexpected surprise from Santa earlier this week — a marriage proposal!

Traci Thompson, a science teacher at Rainbow Lake Middle School in Chesnee, was shocked when Santa arrived during a school assembly and dropped to one knee. The jolly old elf turned out to be her boyfriend, Chris Garrett, in disguise.

“I’m really excited. I’m happy. She’s the girl, the girl of my dreams. Everything I want,” Garrett said after Thompson said “yes.”

More: http://bit.ly/2kFkQWK

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s