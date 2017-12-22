Trump makes rebuilding roads, bridges a priority

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, to determine whether to block Trump's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation or throw out lawsuits by California and other plaintiffs that oppose the move. The judge is also considering a request by the Trump administration to throw the lawsuits out. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to work with Democrats next year, starting with shoring up the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.
He tweeted Friday, “I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start.”

The president added, “It is time to start rebuilding our country!”

The statement of priorities came as Trump was preparing to leave for Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida. He is expected to release a framework for increased infrastructure spending in January, relying on a mix of federal, local and private spending.

Trump has used the deadly train derailment in Seattle to call for more infrastructure spending. The accident happened on a newly completed bypass.

