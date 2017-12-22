Season of Giving: Lowcountry Food Bank

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? Look no further than the Lowcountry Food Bank. Distributing food to those in need in 10 different counties requires a large workforce. The Lowcountry Food Bank does so every year.

Last year alone the food bank served over 26 million pounds of food to those in need. They have a full staff that is responsible for packing, loading and distributing, but staff say it’s volunteers that make their service possible.

“I don’t think we could do what we do without our volunteers,” says communications director Jill Hirsekorn adding that 7000 people volunteer with them annually.

Help during the holidays is even more necessary.

Volunteer work can be anything from loading boxes to helping with office work. Hirsekorn says job one is just as needed as the other.

The holidays can bring a large influx of volunteers. Many non profits say they’re asking people to give their time during other months of the year, some are even asking people to donate instead of volunteering.

Hirsekorn says that’s not the case at the food bank. She says they will never turn away help, but will find something for volunteers to do even if there are large numbers.

Interested in volunteering at The Lowcountry Food Bank? Here’s how:

https://www.lowcountryfoodbank.org/volunteer/