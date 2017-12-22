Season of Giving: Building a brighter future

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) — Looking for ways to give back in the new year? You can consider investing time in the future with a program that mentors students in 18 different schools in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The program is called Be A Mentor. Its purpose is to help students build positive relationships with adult role models. Each pairing is specifically chosen based on what the student needs and the mentor is able to provide.

Students who sign up to have a mentor may have behavioral issues, lack parental figures or just need someone to talk to. They meet once a week for an hour at lunch.

Be A Mentor coordinates with schools and teachers who often say they see a difference in the students that are involved.

The program’s coordinators also say they see mentors benefiting from the weekly lunches, but they still need more to sign up. Right now there are 50 students on the waiting list hoping to be placed with a mentor.

If you would like to sign up, head to:

http://www.beamentornow.org/volunteer.html