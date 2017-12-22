Search suspended after body reported in water near Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities have suspended a search after a body was reported in the water near the Westmoreland Bridge, according to Charleston Police.

The search began just after 9:20 a.m. on Friday, December 22.

A motorist thought they saw a body was in the water near the Westmoreland Bridge.

Dispatch said a motorist allegedly saw a body in the water about 9:20 a.m. near the Westmoreland Bridge. Rescue, CPD and Coast Guard searching. Haven't found anything. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 22, 2017

Charleston County Rescue, Charleston City Police, and the U. S. Coast Guard started searching.

After before 11:30 a.m., we learned from Charleston Police that crews found a crab pot in the location where the body was reported to be seen.

“The search has ended,” according to spokesman Charles Francis.

