SCDOT to restrict road work, lane closures during holiday

By Published:
FILE

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) —  The South Carolina Department of Transportation is making it easier for drivers during the holiday season.

The agency is stopping all lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work from 6 a.m. Friday, December 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 3.

Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christmas holidays are also prohibited unless otherwise directed by the department.

Drive Time Traffic

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s