SCDOT to restrict road work, lane closures during holiday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is making it easier for drivers during the holiday season.

The agency is stopping all lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work from 6 a.m. Friday, December 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 3.

Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christmas holidays are also prohibited unless otherwise directed by the department.

