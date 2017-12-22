Parents of abused elementary students call on school board to immediately fire teacher, principal

Related Coverage Teacher accused of taping students mouth shut

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Mark A. Peper and David Aylor, attorneys for the 2nd-grade students abused by their teacher, released the following statement on behalf of the victims:

The result of our investigation has revealed instances of multiple students being physically abused as a routine form of discipline by a second-grade teacher at E.B. Ellington Elementary School, including, but not limited to, pencils being thrown at students and their mouths being taped shut. Most disturbing, is that Principal Wanda Hughes had direct knowledge of these reoccurring acts from current and former teachers as early as the beginning of this school year, and failed to take any action against the teacher or notify the parents. Her recent attempt to pacify the parents of E.B. Ellington by simply placing the teacher on administrative leave is not good enough and we stand with our clients in demanding that the Charleston County School District immediately fire the teacher and relieve Principal Hughes of her duties. Our children deserve better.

According to a report provided to News 2 by the Sheriff’s Office, a student who claims to have witnessed the incident said there were a group of students talking in class who were instructed to be quiet. When the alleged victim asked the other students to be quiet, the teacher in question put a large piece of packing tape over the student’s mouth.

Authorities also questioned the young boy about the incident. He told investigators Ms. Taylor put tape over his mouth to keep him from talking. He also said that it hurt when she pulled the tape off. The report went on to say that the student had no sign of injury to his mouth nor complained of any injuries.

News 2 reached out to the Charleston County School District who confirms the teacher has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. They also said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.