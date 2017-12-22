Local mom donates to Charleston Animal Society in honor of son

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After losing her son fifteen years ago, Candice Brown, created a non-profit organization that donates money, pet food, toys and supplies to Charleston Animal Society every year.

In 2002, Brown’s son, Justin, was killed during a home invasion robbery at his off-campus apartment. This all happened just months before his graduation.

Justin was raised in the Lowcountry and was a former honor student and musician. Although helping others in need – whether two-legged or four- was his passion.

While coping with the loss of her only son, Brown created “Justin’s Angels.” These angels refer to the people that donate and support the fundraiser, as well as the animals who benefit from it.

“He loved animals, rescued animals, helped animals, and was always bringing strays home,” Brown said. “I thought to honor him for his birthday, December 5th; we would set up this fundraiser every year around his birthday to bring as much money as we can to help Charleston animal society.”

This year the organization raised $4,072, combining cash donations, donated pet foods, toys, pet supplies, and more. This is the sixth year Justin’s Angels has donated to the Charleston Animal Society. This was their second highest amount given in the past six years.

“Justin used to volunteer here when he was younger,” Brown said. “That’s why I chose this place, plus they are a no-kill shelter.”

For more information on the Charleston Animal Society and ways to donate to Justin’s Angels click here.