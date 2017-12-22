Lane closures expected on I-26 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — From January 3 through March 31 – there will be lane closures on I-26 Eastbound and Westbound from mile marker 198 to mile marker 196, according to Banks Construction Company.

The lane closures are expected to begin at 9 p.m.

Lanes will be opened back up on or before 6 a.m., according to officials.

We’re told one lane on each side of the interstate will always remain open for travel.

