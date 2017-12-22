Lane closures expected on I-26 in Berkeley County

By Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — From January 3 through March 31 – there will be lane closures on I-26 Eastbound and Westbound from mile marker 198 to mile marker 196, according to Banks Construction Company.

The lane closures are expected to begin at 9 p.m.

Lanes will be opened back up on or before 6 a.m., according to officials.

We’re told one lane on each side of the interstate will always remain open for travel.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s