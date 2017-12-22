Groom in rare cross-border wedding is a drug smuggler

By Published:
Brian Houston is seen hugging the bride at his wedding on the U.S.-Mexico border on Nov. 18, 2017. (Credit: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – It was a heartwarming scene: A U.S. citizen, forbidden to enter Mexico, married his bride in a brief moment when the gate between the countries was opened.

Now, a newspaper says the groom is a convicted drug smuggler and border agents are furious that he passed a federal background check and was approved for last month’s “Door of Hope” event at the San Diego border crossing.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Brian Houston of San Diego was caught at a border checkpoint in February with more than 130 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in his car.

He pleaded guilty to drug smuggling and awaits sentencing.

The Border Patrol says Houston passed internal vetting. A union rep for Border Patrol agents says they feel they were duped.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s