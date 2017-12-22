Downtown Charleston park-and-ride service to begin as soon as next month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting as soon as mid-January commuters could have a new way to get to downtown Charleston.

The city’s first park and ride and service is coming to the Upper Peninsula. Commuters will be able to park their cars in lots on Morrison Drive then take the bus downtown. It will cost $5 round-trip to both park and board a CARTA bus. The service will operate from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The service aims to accommodate hospitality workers who commute at irregular hours.

Mike Seekings, the board chairman of CARTA says it will relieve congestion and make the commute downtown more efficient.

“It’s good for downtown on the congestion side but more importantly it’s good for the end user,” said Seekings. “If you can park your car conveniently, safely in close proximity to where you are but not right adjacent to it that’s expensive and get an efficient ride into work and back it’s a model that we’re going to have to employ on the peninsula.”

Parking spaces for service will be available at 995, 997 and 999 Morrison Drive.