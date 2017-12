Harleyville (WCBD) – SCDOT reports that a truck carrying an illegal oversized load struck the bridge crossing I-26 at mile marker 179 in Dorchester County earlier Thursday.

This bridge carries Second Bend Road. This road carries an average of 650 vehicles per day.

SCDOT inspectors have determined that the bridge should be closed until repairs can be made.

A detour of approximately 2.5 miles has been put in place.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.