CARTA gives away refurbished lost-and-found bikes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA gave away a number of refurbished lost-and-found bikes to loyal riders, Friday morning.

“We wanted to do something nice and something that would help with connectivity,” said CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings. “The first mile and last mile of a transit trip are always the toughest and we’re going to do whatever we can to mitigate that, especially for people who ride our system regularly.”

CREDIT: CARTA

CARTA partnered with Affordabike to refurbish 20 lost-and-found bicycles and held a contest on social media over the past couple of weeks to select winners. The goal was to help navigate walks of more than a quarter mile to bus stops or final destinations. A quarter-mile is roughly the maximum distance that most people find “comfortable” to walk to a stop.

There are still a few bikes available and inquiries regarding acquisition can be made by messaging the CARTA Facebook page.

