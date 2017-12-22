Bridge crossing on I-26 closed after truck with oversized load hits it

By Published:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) —  The 2nd Bend Rd. bridge crossing at I-26 at mile marker 179 is now closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A truck carrying an illegal oversized load struck the bridge crossing on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

Officials say the road carries an average of 650 vehicles per day.

SCDOT inspectors have determined that the bridge should be closed, effective immediately, and should remain closed until repairs can be made.

The exact duration of the closure is unknown at this time. Further updates will be provided by the SCDOT, officials said.

A detour of approximately 2.5 miles has been put in place.

