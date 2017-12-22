Arrest made in Cadbury Home Invasion

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – GCPD investigators worked into the early morning hours today to identify and apprehend the suspect accused for Thursday’s home invasion and criminal sexual conduct committed against an 81-year-old resident of the Cadbury subdivision.

Investigators have identified and arrested Aaron Capers, an 18-year-old, who had ties to a residence near the victim’s residence. Capers was taken into custody at a North Charleston residence with the assistance of Dorchester County deputies at approximately 5:25 a.m.

Capers was booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. He was served with the warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree. Service of additional warrants is pending.

The investigative work in this case is far from over, however, investigators are confident to suggest that Goose Creek residents should rest easier knowing Capers in in custody.

The assault happened a little after 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the Cadbury subdivision of Crowfield. Lisa Rahm lives in Cadbury. “I came into the neighborhood to see police cars, fire fighters and caution tape and I knew that something serious had happened.”

One resident says an elderly neighbor was banging on her door and screaming. The elderly woman said she answered her door to find a man wearing a mask with a knife. He pushed his way into the home. He then demanded money and sexually assaulted the woman. He then demanded the woman take him to her bank. When they went outside, she ran away from him and screamed. “It’s shocking, but unfortunately in this day and age it doesn’t matter where you live.”

Rahm says she wants the police to do a better job of informing the public after something like this. “I was frustrated. I tried to find out what was happening and I couldn’t find it. I went to the Goose Creek Police Department‘s Facebook page and there wasn’t anything. I love and respect our firefighters and police and they do a great job.”

His bond hearing is scheduled at 6:30 this evening at the Berkeley County Detention Center.