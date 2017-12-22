3 indicted in connection with stolen National Guard weapons

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) – Three people are accused of possessing weapons and other military gear stolen from an Army National Guard armory in South Carolina.

The Herald reports that 32-year-old Brandon Shane Polson, 23-year-old Austin Lee Ritter and 39-year-old Kimberly Denise Cannon were indicted Wednesday on charges of having machine guns and a grenade launcher.

Federal officials say three machine guns are still missing. It’s not known who stole the inventory.

A federal affidavit says National Guard officials were unaware of the theft and the unsecured building. South Carolina National Guard spokeswoman Lt. Col. Cindi King says the federal investigation is ongoing.

The weapons were discovered when Cannon was pulled over and arrested Nov. 26. Police later arrested Ritter and Polston at a motel on drug charges.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.