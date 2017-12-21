City of North Charleston demolishing uninhabitable homes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is demolishing homes deemed uninhabitable to improve city neighborhoods.

The city’s building department identifies structures then assesses and condemns buildings. Contractors then carry out the demolition.

The demolitions are funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant program. The city has been demolishing structures for over a decade and more than 1,450 structures have been demolished using funds from the program.

“Really it’s about improving the neighborhoods, reducing eyesores that are out there in the community,” said Ryan Johnson, Public Information Officer for the City of North Charleston. “Nobody wants an abandoned right beside their property.”

Recently bids were submitted by contractors for asbestos abatement and demolition of 12 properties. Requests to approve and award the bids for demolition were presented to North Charleston City Council on Dec. 21.

The 12 properties slated for demolition are:

4956 Nesbit Avenue

2311 Cosmopolitan Street

2056 Delaware Avenue

2733 Bonds Avenue

2117 James Bell Street

1910 Leland Street

1906 Redwood Street

3312 Kraft Avenue

3310 Kraft Avenue

2020 Success Street

2018 Success Street

2146 Garfield Street