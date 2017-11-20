Woman, 85, dies in Johns Island crash

Related Coverage Maybank Highway closed following fatal accident

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal crash on Johns Island.

Authorities say Earlene Graudin, 85, from Charleston died from blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened near Station 1 of the St. Johns Fire Department on Maybank Hwy and Southwick Road just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 16.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

