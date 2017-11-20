Turkey day travel tips

Charleston, S.C. – The holiday week is here and that means it will be busy on the roads and at the Charleston International Airport for Thanksgiving travel.

Triple A estimates nearly 51 million people will travel for the holiday with most hitting the road. Despite higher gas prices, 2.1 million travelers will be driving across the Carolina’s.

“We urge everyone to practice safety behind the wheel,” says AAA Carolinas President and CEO Dave Parsons.”We urge everyone to practice safety behind the wheel. Don’t drink and drive, buckle up, and avoid speeding and eliminate distractions.”

The busiest days to hit the road will be on Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following. The best day to travel is on Thanksgiving morning. AAA says that is usually when they see the lightest traffic.

Here are a few travel tips from AAA Carolinas:

Map your route in advance and be prepared for busy roads.

Consider leaving earlier or later to avoid traffic

Don’t drive distracted.

Have your roadside assistance contact information on hand in case an incident occurs on the road.

Expect delays and incidents on the side of the road. Obey the Move Over Law.

Check to make sure your car is road ready.

Flying in and out of Charleston will also be busy this Thanksgiving. The Charleston International Airport says they are expecting 100,000 people beginning this weekend through next Monday.

Airport staff say Wednesday and Sunday are typically the busiest. For a smooth turkey day travel, travelers should expect lines, arrive early and plan ahead.

Children under the age of 2 are allowed to sit on their parents’ lap, but safety experts recommend bringing a car seat.

The Federal Aviation Administration says your arms are not capable of holding your child securely, especially during unexpected turbulence. The car seat should have a sticker on it that says it is FAA approved. It should also be no wider than 16 inches.

There is also the Cares Harness, which concerts airplane lap belts into a harness for children between 22 and 44 pounds. They are approved by the FAA.Booster seats are generally not allowed.