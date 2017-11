GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Georgetown County.

According to Real-Time Traffic Information provided by the Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:46 a.m. near 4795 Johnson Road at S. Browns Ferry Road.

The online system does not specify how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.