Several stores to stay open on Thanksgiving Day

(WCBD) — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Even though the major sales traditionally go into effect on Friday, several stores are extending their hours and offering deals on Thanksgiving Day.

According to TheBlackFriday.com, the following department stores will be open on Thanksgiving:

JCPenney: opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will continue Black Friday sales through Friday at 5 p.m.

opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will continue Black Friday sales through Friday at 5 p.m. Best Buy: opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday until 1 a.m. on Friday.

opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday until 1 a.m. on Friday. Walmart: regular hours still in place; Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m.

regular hours still in place; Black Friday sales begin at 6 p.m. Walgreens: open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bass Pro Shops: open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sears: open from 6 p.m. to midnight

open from 6 p.m. to midnight Dollar General: open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Old Navy: 4 p.m. to midnight on Black Friday

4 p.m. to midnight on Black Friday Macy’s: open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday

open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday Toys ‘R’ Us: open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Black Friday

open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Black Friday Target: 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.,11 p.m. or midnight (depending on the location)

6 p.m. until 10 p.m.,11 p.m. or midnight (depending on the location) Kohl’s: open from 5 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Black Friday

open from 5 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Black Friday Kmart: open from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Black Friday

open from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Black Friday Dick’s Sporting Goods : open from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Black Friday

: open from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Black Friday Michaels: 6 p.m. until midnight