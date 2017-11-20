Man found dead inside Round O camper

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are describing as a homicide in Round O.

Authorities responded to 104 Jason Ln. on Friday, November 17 after someone reported a man, who was cold to the touch, laying inside of a camper.

Gary Dale Hickman, 49, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is being investigated as a homicide,” according to sheriff spokesman Lt. Tyger Benton,

If you have any information, call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

