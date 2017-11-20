Big changes coming this year for Black Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Black Friday this year is one of the most controversial topics surrounding the retail scene.
In recent years many stores would open on Thanksgiving, making Black Friday obsolete. But, no more.
More than 55 stores have confirmed they will be closed this year on Thanksgiving Day making Black Friday the only shopping event of the holiday.
According to BestBlackFriday.com, the list is expected to grow to over 75 stores being closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Tell us what you think! Should stores be open or closed on Thanksgiving? Take our poll ^
These are the stores we know will be closed Thanksgiving Day so far:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
A 2017 survey showed only 16.22 percent of Americans actually favor Thanksgiving openings. 57.53 percent dislike Thanksgiving openings, while 26.25 percent are indifferent.