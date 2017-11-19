Observation tower to be built on SC’s highest point

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) – State officials state that construction of an observation tower that will have a 360-degree view from South Carolina’s highest point is scheduled to begin this month.

A spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the construction on Sassafras Mountain is scheduled to begin November 27th. Spokesman Greg Lucas tells the Anderson Independent-Mail that a $1.1 million bid has been accepted for the project on the mountain.

Which extends across the South Carolina-North Carolina border and is located about 20 miles north of Pickens.

The tower could be completed as early as May, but that depends on the weather on the mountain, which has a 3,553-foot elevation.

The first phase is scheduled to include the observation tower at the summit of the mountain, a hiking access trail and restrooms.

