How you can help the Lowcountry Food Bank during the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry Food Bank serves as a hub, collecting food to distribute to food pantries across the area. Last year alone, they gave out 26 million pounds of food to close to 300 community partners, feeding 200,000 people. This time of year, the Lowcountry Food Bank hopes people give back to feed the hungry right here at home. A donation of just $1 helps the Food Bank prepare six meals. After Black Friday is “Giving Tuesday”, when people are encouraged to donate to charity. The Lowcountry Food Bank says you can send a donation their way by clicking here. They will accept food donations and donations of your time through volunteering. Volunteer duties can range from sorting and packing to preparing food. If you are interested, click here.

