1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co., sheriff says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There has been an officer-involved shooting near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

They say at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.

According to Sheriff Will Lewis, the incident started as a car chase in the Traveler’s Rest area with a possible DUI driver.

He says the suspect intentionally hit and disabled a deputy’s car during the chase.

Deputies then deployed a stop method and the suspect crashed into a store’s building, the sheriff says.

According to the sheriff, the suspect pointed a gun at deputies and began threatening them.

The suspect was shot at least once and died at the hospital.

SLED is investigating.