MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- The Blue and Gold Alumni organization is holding its first Quarterly Teen Summit in an effort to build up youth in the community. The event will focus on children ages 13-19. They will have team building activities, peer-to-peer guided discussions and more. The summit is free and food and drinks will be provided. Check it out on Saturday, November 18th from noon-3 PM at 229 Haynesville Road, Moncks Corner.

