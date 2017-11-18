Free Shred Event for Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Environmental Management Department is holding free shred events on Saturday, November 18th to celebrate America Recycles Day. You can protect yourself from identity theft by shredding documents with confidential information instead of throwing them straight in the trash. The shred events are from 9 AM- noon at five locations across the county.

JC Penney’s Parking Lot at the Citadel Mall (2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston)

Mt. Pleasant DMV (1189 Sweetgrass Basket Pkwy., Mt. Pleasant)

Signal Point Road Convenience Center (1716 Signal Point Rd., Charleston)

North Charleston City Hall (2500 City Hall Ln., North Charleston)

St. Johns High School (1518 Main Rd., Johns Island)