First Baptist repeats as State Champions

By Published:

NEWBERRY, S.C.– After winning their first state title this time last season, the boys from First Baptist did it again. Johnny Waters took his team to for a chance at a repeat today against Trinity-Byrnes. Unlike most of the games this season, First Baptist struggled. The Hurricanes go down 20-0 at the half, but things would change out of the break.

35 unanswered points lead to a 35-30 victory over the Titans. The best part about all of this for First Baptist, the return star running back and quarterback Michel Dukes and Tremez brown to the team next year to try and win a third straight title.

 

 

