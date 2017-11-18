Driver slams into Berkeley County Deputy’s vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC– South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to the Sheriffs Office, the accident happened early Saturday morning. Officials say a deputy was conducting business checks along Highway 17A when his Sheriff’s Tahoe was struck in the rear by a work truck.
We have reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. Please do not drink and drive.”
–Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office