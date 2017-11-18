2 charged in the 2015 murder of a man found in the Francis Marion Forest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have made two arrest in connection to a 2015 murder.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Christina N. Alderman and 46-year-old Jason E. Down were arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.

They are charged for the murder of Charles Glenn Bishop.

The victim, Charles Glenn Bishop, was reported missing between the dates of September 18 – 20, 2015. Deputies say his remains were discovered in different parts of the Francis Marion Forrest on September 25, 2015.

Christina Alderman and Jason Down were charged with Murder, Possession of Firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and destruction or desecration of human remains.

They waived their right to a bond hear on Saturday morning.

Our detectives were able to bring this case to a closure through good old fashion police work and science.” –Charleston County Sheriff’s Office