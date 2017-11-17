Summerville police taking part in “No-Shave November” to raise money for charity

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – This month you might see Summerville police officers with some scruff.

The Summerville Police Department is taking part in “No-Shave November.” It is part of an effort to raise money for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For a donation of at least 25 dollars officers can grow facial hair. Female officers can wear pony tails and braids with a donation.

The officer themselves can donate money or a member of the public can sponsor them.

The department has raised about $1000 so far. It is continuing to collect donations through the end of the month.

The donations are part of the department’s effort to try to help make communities better.

“It’s us having a little bit of fun, it’s showing some humanity to what we’re doing and it’s really bringing charity into police work and I think that’s something that’s been missing in the past so we’re just trying to do what we can to make our communities better,” said

Jon Rodgers, chief of police for the department.

To sponsor an officer visit the Summerville Police Department located at 300 W 2nd North Street in Summerville. Donations are accepted by either cash or check.