Slager sentencing set for Dec. 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is scheduled to be sentenced in a federal criminal case on Monday, December 4.

In May, Slager pleaded guilty to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, in connection with the shooting death of Walter Scott.

Slager killed Scott after a traffic stop in April of 2015. Cell phone video of the incident showed Slager open fire as Scott tried to run away.

Federal prosecutors have asked judge David Norton to use the guidelines for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice while sentencing Slager.

The maximum sentence under those guidelines would be life in prison.

In exchange for his guilty plea, state prosecutors agreed to dismiss their murder case against Slager.