Skull found in woods ID’d as woman missing since 1990

By Published:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A skull found by children playing in the woods 16 years ago has finally been identified, solving a 27-year-old mystery.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department said Thursday the remains found in Gainesville belonged to 78-year-old Ella Mae Williams, who disappeared in 1990.

Williams had dementia and is believed to have wandered off, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

The children found the skull in 2001 and took it home. Their parents notified police.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement used DNA from the remains and compared those to samples from family members to obtain Williams’ identity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s