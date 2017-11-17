Secretary of state expects hearings over missing SC seal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The state official whose office failed to affix South Carolina’s seal to more than a hundred pieces of legislation says the failure has the potential to become problematic.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond told The Associated Press Friday that his office is currently reviewing past laws and making sure the Great Seal of the State of South Carolina has been applied, as is required by the state constitution.

State law doesn’t specifically delegate that duty to the secretary of state, although the office has traditionally performed it. Hammond said he first learned in August the seal hadn’t been consistently applied.

Hammond said he will personally ensure new bills have the seal. But he said he expects hearings and that legal challenges to acts without the seal could arise.