Deer Park Middle School receives the News 2 Cool School award

Deer Park Middle School in North Charleston is our Cool School of the week.

Deer Park implements the Socratic method in their classrooms, a formal discussion, based on a text that includes open-ended questions, which helps to strengthen critical thinking.

The school works to prevent bullying through their anti-bullying campaign.

School leaders say the environment helps to create well rounded students. Counselor and parent advocate Allison Hurley says, “What makes Deer Park a Cool School, all the opportunities we have for our students. The academic programs that we offer, the sports, the extra curricular such as the Girls on the Run club. We have an orchestra here. We have basketball. We have volleyball. We have so much for the students to participate and be a part of our school.”

Congratulations Deer Park!

