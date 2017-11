JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — There will be a road closure on Maybank Highway for eight days starting Wednesday, November 29, according to Truluck Construction.

Crews are working on milling and paving of the road.

We’re told the work will be done on 3502 Maybank Highway, at the intersection of Maybank and Meeks Farm Road. One lane will be closed with a flagger to manage traffic, according to officials.

The work will go will on from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Wednesday, December 6.

Drive Time Traffic