Bond denied for Mount Pleasant woman accused of killing father

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The woman accused of killing her father in Mount Pleasant in May 2017 is due in court Friday morning.

Simpson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime in the death of 65-year-old Robert Simpson.

Police say Simpson shot and killed her father, Robert Simpson, in his bedroom in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.

Court documents say Simpson told detectives she tried to hide the murder weapon in Hobcaw Creek.

Simpson was spotted in surveillance footage at the I’On Club after the murder, according to documents.

At the end of the club’s dock, divers found a green backpack underwater with a 9 mm handgun along with the clothes Simpson was wearing weighted down with a 3-pound dumbbell, according to documents.

An affidavit says Simpson confessed to shooting her father.

At a bond hearing, a judge set bond at $200,000 for the possession of a firearm charge. Bond was denied for the murder charge.

At a bond reduction hearing on November 17, a judge denied bond again for the murder charge.

