Blitz On 2 – Week 13 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, November 17 is Week 13 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Brookland – Cayce : – Timberland:

C.E. Murray: – Hemingway:

Lake Marion: – Baptist Hill:

North Myrtle Beach: – Berkeley:

Spring Valley: – Fort Dorchester:

Summerville: – Dutch Fork:

Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2

* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.