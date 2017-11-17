Blitz On 2 – Week 13 schedule, scores, and videos

By Published:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, November 17 is Week 13 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Brookland – Cayce : – Timberland:
C.E. Murray: –  Hemingway:
Lake Marion: – Baptist Hill:
North Myrtle Beach: –  Berkeley:
Spring Valley: – Fort Dorchester:
Summerville: – Dutch Fork:

Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2

* Games are constantly being rescheduled.  Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s